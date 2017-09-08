Iowans in Florida hunker down as Irma approaches, including KWWL colleague

The potentially catastrophic Hurricane Irma is threatening the Caribbean and pretty soon, Florida.

Some Iowans are finding themselves in its path, including people near and dear to our hearts at KWWL. "We're scared, but we'll get through it," expressed Trish Kennedy, KWWL account manager, over FaceTime video.



The category four storm is expected to hit Florida this weekend.

Kennedy and her family are on the west coast of the state. "We're in Sarasota, we're about...three miles from the gulf," she said.

This was supposed to be a nice family trip that was planned months ago -- instead they're preparing for the worst. They tried to get out of Sarasota by driving north but the highways were packed, and the gas stations ran out of fuel.

"We have secured the house, my daughter's home and we secured her home with hurricane shutters, and we've blocked the doors," Kennedy said.

Just like thousands of other people, they have plans to go to a shelter if the conditions call for it.

Officials said Hurricane Irma is an extremely dangerous storm -- a scary reality. "This is 24-hours of 100 mile per hour winds...but like I said, we've got everything planned and I think we'll be okay."

Kennedy said they have flights booked to return to Iowa next Friday, but aren't sure if they'll be cancelled. They might drive back earlier instead.

We here at KWWL are hoping for their safe return.