'Cop on a Rooftop' raises money for Special Olympics

Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

If you spotted law enforcement officers on top of Dunkin' Donuts locations Friday, you're not alone.

It's all part of the Cop on a Rooftop event to raise money for Special Olympics.

Around the state, members of law enforcement are putting themselves on 'Dunkin' Donuts' buildings to raise money.

This marks the second year in Black Hawk County.

"It's a great feeling. A lot of people come in here, and we tell them we're raising money for the Special Olympics, and they say, 'I know, that's why I'm here,'" Joe Stafford of the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office said.

Statewide last year, authorities were able to raise nearly $22,000.

