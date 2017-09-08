Iowans reach out after Irma slams Virgin Islands

Hurricane Irma slammed the Virgin Islands, where Court Anderson formerly of Waterloo, has been living for the last year.

Court said he's trying to help his neighbors near St. Thomas clean up the mess, and he reminds people in Florida to be cautious, because he's never experienced anything like Irma.

"When I was younger in Iowa, I went through a pretty decent tornado, but it doesn't hold a candle to this at all," Anderson said.

Court said people on the Virgin Islands are concerned about more crime and looting after the hurricane hit.

He's also concerned people aren't getting enough assistance.