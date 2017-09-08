Iowans reach out after Irma slams Virgin Islands - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowans reach out after Irma slams Virgin Islands

Posted: Updated:
Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
KWWL -

Hurricane Irma slammed the Virgin Islands, where Court Anderson formerly of Waterloo, has been living for the last year.

Court said he's trying to help his neighbors near St. Thomas clean up the mess, and he reminds people in Florida to be cautious, because he's never experienced anything like Irma.

"When I was younger in Iowa, I went through a pretty decent tornado, but it doesn't hold a candle to this at all," Anderson said.

Court said people on the Virgin Islands are concerned about more crime and looting after the hurricane hit.

He's also concerned people aren't getting enough assistance.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.