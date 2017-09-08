Iowans bracing for Irma in Florida

Even though Hurricane Irma is hundreds of miles away from Iowa, it still affects people here at home.

We caught up with a few former Iowans, and they're taking different approaches to preparing for the hurricane.

We caught up with a man near Tampa, who used to live in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area, and he said he's not really concerned about the storm.

However, we talked to a former East Dubuque, Illinois man in Cape Coral, Florida, and he said people are busy preparing for the worst.

Many Floridians and a few former Iowans have been preparing for Hurricane Irma for days.

Jeff Baker of Cape Coral, Florida has been working to prepare the home he bought back in April for Hurricane Irma.

"So anybody who waited last-minute they have no plywood, they have no nuts, they have no bolts. Our people are going to have a lot of problems down here, because there are a lot of people who just did not prepare fast enough," Baker said.

Baker moved to Florida last October, and he said he has no regrets that he's traded the Hawkeye State's weather for the Sunshine State's.

"We used to come down here on vacation. So, in our opinion we moved to vacation land. You know what? You get a hurricane, that's a part of life, MacLeod. It's like living in the Midwest, and you have to deal with tornadoes and blizzards. It is what it is," Baker said.

Gas stations across the Midwest are staying steady, but that's not the case in parts of Florida.

Some people have to wait in long lines, while other stations are simply closed.

That makes it difficult for people trying to get out.

"The problem is down here, they're out of fuel and out of gas. All of the supply trucks have now been stopped. They're not coming back until the storm is over," Baker said.

Baker said h is home was built to withstand hurricanes in Cape Coral, Florida.