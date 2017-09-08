City of Iowa City to hold 'Everyone Deserves a Fair Chance' series

The City of Iowa City is looking to help people impacted by criminal histories and court debts.

Two upcoming programs will be sponsored by Iowa Legal Aid and the City of Iowa City Office of Equity and Human Rights, called 'Everyone Deserves a Fair Chance'.

On Tuesday, September 26, experts will discuss criminal histories and on Wednesday, October 18, court debts. The series will teach people about the effects of criminal histories and court debts and the impact that they can have from employment to housing instability. They'll also discuss criminal engagement, a court-ordered process to seal or erases arrests and convictions. It will offer advice for those struggling with debt and cannot pay it.

"The goal of the series is to teach impacted individuals how to advocate for themselves, and how to seek legal assistance when necessary. Anyone who would like to apply for legal services from Iowa Legal Aid can do so after both sessions, or later by doing an intake with the organization," a release from Equity Director, Stefanie Bowers, said.

Both sessions run from 6 to 7 p.m., at City Hall, 410 E. Washington St., and there is no cost to attend. For more information, contact Lorraine Gaynor lgaynor@iowalaw.org or Courtney Thomas-Dusing cthomasdusing@iowalaw.org.