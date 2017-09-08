University of Iowa: Freshman class smaller but brighter - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

University of Iowa: Freshman class smaller but brighter

Written by Jalyn Souchek, Reporter
IOWA CITY (KWWL) -

After back-to-back record setting years of incoming new students, this year's class is made up of less students but the University of Iowa said the group is their smartest yet.

This comes according to the University of Iowa, who says the Class of 2021 has the highest GPA than of any previous classes, averaging at 3.69.

Though the trend of having bigger classes each year didn't continue, this class is still rather large with 5,029 students. That still makes it the third-largest. The university said the high numbers reflect action taken by administration to manage enrollment growth.

The university said of the incoming class, 23% are first-generation students and 58% come from within the state of Iowa.

