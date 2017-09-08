Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry killed in helicopter crash - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry killed in helicopter crash

LUMBERTON, N.J. (AP) — Troy Gentry, one half of the award-winning country music duo Montgomery Gentry, died Friday in a helicopter crash just hours before a concert, according to a statement from the band’s website. He was 50.

The helicopter crashed into a wooded area near the Flying W Airport in Medford hours before Montgomery Gentry was due to perform at a resort that is also housed at the airport. The airport announced the cancellation of the gig Friday afternoon.

The band’s website called Gentry’s death “tragic” and said details of the crash are unknown.

