Focus on Diabetes Saturday at Waterloo Center For The Arts 11-2

The Cedar Valley Focus on Diabetes event is set for Saturday, September 9, 11-2, at the Waterloo Center For The Arts.

This free diabetes day will feature a presentation from diabetes specialist, Dr. Asma Al-Zougbi of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.in Iowa City.

Healthcare professionals earn 3 hours of Continuing Education Credits.

The day will also feature information on precision insulin delivery, exercise and nutrition.

For more information contact: focusondiabetes@gmail.com

Two local diabetics, recently appeared on The Steele Report to talk about diabetes and the September 9 event at the Center For The Arts.

Here is a link to that segment on KWWL. http://www.kwwl.com/category/256572/the-steele-report