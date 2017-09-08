Excitement builds as Trader Joe's sets Coralville opening date

The first Trader Joe's location is coming to Eastern Iowa and it's coming soon.

In November, Trader Joe's announced they would be opening a location in the Iowa River Landing in Coralville. This is their first store in Eastern Iowa and only the second in the state. The first opened in 2010 in West Des Moines.

Much of Trader Joe's products are their own name-branded and are centered around being healthy. One thing they're well-known for is their $1.99 wine, "Two Buck Chuck."

"I've been to a couple of Trader Joe's but not here, in Massachusetts, and my wife and I, we love them. I mean they're great, everything. She loves all of the different variety of crackers," Joseph Morin said.

On Wednesday, Iowa River Landing announced via its Facebook page that the store would be opening next month, in October. A date within the month has not been announced yet.

Interviews were still being done outside of the store Friday afternoon. Outside, the building appears to be nearly complete. The store letters went up earlier in the week, grocery carts are lined up outside, and grass has been laid down around the parking lot.

A number of other businesses are also coming to the Iowa River Landing area. Stores Lululemon and J. Jill will open their doors this fall. New restaurants; Marquee Pizzeria and Louie's Wine Dive are also expected to open in future months.

"It's very popular back east so I'm sure it'll do well over here," Morin said.

The landing isn't just home to businesses but people too. Many people live in apartments above the buildings. Trader Joe's will be the first grocery store in the Iowa River Landing area.