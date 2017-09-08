The Latest: Mexico quake matches force of 1932 temblor

MEXICO CITY (AP) --



The quake that struck Mexico overnight matches the force of a magnitude 8.1 quake that hit the country on June 3, 1932, roughly 300 miles (500 kilometers) west of Mexico City.



A study by Mexico's National Seismological Service says that quake is believed to have killed about 400 people, causing severe damage around the port of Manzanillo.



A powerful aftershock that hit 19 days later caused a tsunami that devastated 15 miles 25 kilometers of coastline, killing 75 people.



Both the Mexican and U.S. services say Friday night's quake matches the magnitude of the 1932 temblor. The U.S. Geological Survey puts both at 8.1 while, though the Mexican seismologists calculate them at 8.2. It's common for different agencies to arrive at slightly different calculations of quake magnitude.

