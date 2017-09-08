Body spotted, recovered from lake - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Body spotted, recovered from lake

Posted: Updated:

JEWELL, Iowa (AP) -- Authorities have recovered a person's body from a lake in north-central Iowa.
   The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says someone reported the body around 2:25 p.m. Thursday in Little Wall Lake south of Jewell.
   Authorities don't suspect a crime led to the person's death. An autopsy has been ordered. The person's name hasn't been released.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.