A group of kids are finding a way to recognize the "Unsung Heroes" of the Cedar Valley.

This summer, the Youth Art Team created 30 silhouettes that they hope to eventually transform into people in the community.

They're looking for people to nominate people we think the silhouettes should be turned into.

"People that are necessarily get the recognition they deserve," says Ahmad Madlock. "This is giving a voice to the Unsung Heroes of our area."

Youth Art Team says this doesn't necessarily need to be "leaders" or adults that hold high positions in the area.

Just someone that does something special or unique for the Cedar Valley.

You have until September 15th to nominate people for this youth art team gallery.

Clink the link to submit your vote: http://youthartteam.com/submit/