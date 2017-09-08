KWWL receives 3 Emmy nominations - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

KWWL receives 3 Emmy nominations

Posted: Updated:
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has revealed the 2017 Upper Midwest Regional Emmy Nominees and KWWL has received 3 nominations.

Two of those are from newscasts KWWL aired during the severe flooding in eastern Iowa last fall.

A KWWL Today in Iowa newscast is an Emmy nominee in the 'Morning Newscast' category.

KWWL News at Noon is also being recognized as an Emmy nominee in the 'Daytime Newscast' category for a newscast focused on flooding last fall.

Both newscasts featured the KWWL Drone, which gave viewers a real-time perspective of the devastating flooding.

KWWL's Jerry Gallagher has also been nominated for an Emmy for a story about Iowa's gas tax.

The Emmy winners will be announced on October 7th at the Mall of America.

KWWL has won 4 Upper Midwest Regional Emmy awards the past 2 years.

