UPDATE: Names released in Allamakee County farming accident

UPDATE: According to the sheriff's office, 55-year-old Richard Weber, Jr., of Lansing, was killed in the accident. 52-year-old Christopher Weber, of Lansing, suffered serious injuries.

It happened at a home in the 2000 block of Mays Prairie Drive.

One person is dead after a farming accident in Allamakee County.

According to the sheriff's office, a 52-year-old man got trapped while working on a forage wagon. He was removed by emergency responders and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A second person, a 50-year-old man, was also caught in the machine but did not survive. The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

The accident remains under investigation.