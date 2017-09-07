'Good Things Happening' Photo Contest happening now in Black Hawk County

The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa is hosting their second annual 'Good Things Happening' Photo Contest during the month of September. The Black Hawk County community is encouraged to snap a photo that represents something they love about the county.

The contest is a celebration of the good happening in Black Hawk County, and is an opportunity for the public to be involved in philanthropy, according to the Community Foundation. Each Friday during the September contest, the Foundation awards one $500 grant to the most "liked" photo on the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa Facebook page. (click here to visit the page) That winner gets to choose which local non-profit organization they would like to award the $500. Then, at the end of the four weeks, all photo submissions have the opportunity to be selected by a panel of judges to receive either a $5000 grant, or one of three $1000 grants for the non-profit of their choice. All told, $10,000 will be given to local non-profit organizations through the 'Good Things Happening' Photo Contest.

"We are excited to celebrate all of the good happening in Black Hawk County," said Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa President and CEO, Kaye Englin. "Not only will we uplift the good happening, but we will continue to do more good by partnering with the community to distribute these grants."

Photos can be submitted by visiting the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa's 'Good Things Happening' Photo Contest page here.