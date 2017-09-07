Mark Farley Interview

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

Good Evening I'm Rick Coleman here with UNI Head Football Coach Mark Farley...

Coach going into that game you said there were a lot of things you wanted to learn about your team and I think you did--you found out they have a lot of good resolve a few mistakes early but certainly a team that is going to grow and get better."

Mark: " Well that was important we had to find out about our receiving corps--learn about our communication aspect and how we'd be as a unit and I was pleased at how it all came together without those intercepts I thought we played a good football game.."

Rick: Impressive opening drive Eli Dunn led the team to a touchdown and the defense really played well in that first half..."

Mark: Well we did I don't think they crossed the 50 yard line and just as a unit I was pleased--could have had an intercept dropped an interception early but we were in position players were playing hard..."

Rick: And you had good balance on offense --Trevor Allen ran well... 7 yards a carry---12 rushes and 87 yards. It shows your offense has a lot there."

Mark Well you go back and look at the running backs--first year that we went in with an unknown running back ..Trevor did a nice job J'Deveon Brown did a nice job both of those guys averaged 6 yards a carry.. We just have to stay healthy we have to go back to practice field--get our offensive line which I think is much improved get them where they need to be and I think we have an opportunity to be very good on offense.

Rick: Coming home to some home cooking the UNI-Dome is always fun facing Cal Poly a team that is a lot different from any other team on your schedule."

Mark Well that's the thing about this week --this is an Army, Navy, Georgia Tech style offense-triple option--single wing-things that you will never see--and things you will never use again--so discipline is a huge factor in this game... but as you look at it overall this team at this age this early in the season you add the discipline into practice that it needs for an option offense I think it will help us out all year long.."

Rick It will be a physical game because Cal Poly is going to come right at you they average 343 yards rushing last year tops in FCS Football...

Mark Well they are number one in rushing they were a playoff team last yea, they have most players back from last year and once they get on a roll they are dangerous--they beat Montana and a lot of good teams scoring 44-50 points a game so we have to do a great job on defense...

Rick Well a big game this week against Cal Poly...Coach Farley good luck this week--get that victory