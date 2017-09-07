Iowa and Iowa State police share "Donut Disrespect" message

Two police departments from rival schools are teaming up to share the same message by handing out free donuts and t-shirts to students.

On Thursday, Iowa State police and University of Iowa police handed out 1,000 donuts to students on Iowa's campus, two days ahead of the CyHawk game between the Hawkeyes and Cyclones.

Police at Iowa State have earned a reputation from their humor-center social media posts. They're new thing is a campaign built on respect, "Donut Disrespect." Anthony Greiter, Iowa State Police Community Outreach Specialist, is the brains behind it and was on Iowa's campus to share the message along UI police.

"Because cops are notorious for loving donuts, we figured why not use that?," Greiter said. " So, we're saying "donut hate," "donut disrespect," "donut discriminate" and basically just spread a message of unity throughout our campus, throughout the city, and if we can go worldwide that's even better."

Alton Poole, University of Iowa Police Community Outreach Specialist, said he was grateful for Greiter for reaching out and coming to campus.

"Let's get together and show the community about respect and we can actually be an example by showing respect to each other," Poole said.

Poole and Greiter agree it's not a message they're sharing only for this weekend's game and that using funny tactics and free food and clothes is an easy way to reach college students to start a conversation about being respectful.

Last week, Iowa State Police were on the University of Northern Iowa's campus sharing the same message before their football game against each other.