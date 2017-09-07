Stone Soul Picnic Sunday afternoon

The annual Stone Soul Picnic is set for next Sunday, September 10, at Gateway Park in Cedar Falls, to raise awareness of childhood hunger in the Cedar Valley.

Stone Soul Picnic will also benefit programs of the NE Iowa Food Bank, which serves some 48,000 residents every year, including 20,000 children and 4,000 seniors in providing food and emergency food assistance.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend.

The 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. family-friendly event will feature plenty of food, fun and Live music.

Several popular local bands, including Milk and Honey and Checker and the Bluetones will be performing in Gateway Park.

One of the local organizers, Mike Michalicek, appeared on KWWL's The Steele Report this past Sunday to talk about the event.

Here is a link to that segment.

http://www.kwwl.com/category/256572/the-steele-report