Stone Soul Picnic Sunday afternoon - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Stone Soul Picnic Sunday afternoon

Stone Soul Picnic Sunday afternoon

Posted: Updated:

The annual Stone Soul Picnic is set for next Sunday, September 10, at Gateway Park in Cedar Falls, to raise awareness of childhood hunger in the Cedar Valley.

Stone Soul Picnic will also benefit programs of the NE Iowa Food Bank, which serves some 48,000 residents every year, including 20,000 children and 4,000 seniors in providing food and emergency food assistance. 

The public is invited and encouraged to attend.

The 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. family-friendly event will feature plenty of food, fun and Live music.

Several popular local bands, including Milk and Honey and Checker and the Bluetones will be performing in Gateway Park.

One of the local organizers, Mike Michalicek, appeared on KWWL's The Steele Report this past Sunday to talk about the event. 

Here is a link to that segment.

http://www.kwwl.com/category/256572/the-steele-report

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.