High School students partner with city for painted crosswalk

Photo courtesy of the City of Cedar Rapids.

The City of Cedar Rapids Traffic Engineering Department partnered with students from Washington High School to paint a crosswalk.

Students looked for a real world project to help improve their community as a part of their language arts class.

The crosswalk was painted this morning at the busy intersection of Cottage Grove Avenue and Forest Drive SE right in front of the school.

Students were there to watch as the paint went down.

It all comes after the students reached out to the city to look for cost-effective ways to improve the intersection.