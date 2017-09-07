Waterloo native murdered in Florida - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Waterloo native murdered in Florida

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
A Waterloo native is murdered in Florida after a robbery.  According to the Pinnellas County Sheriff's Office, the victim is 54-year-old Christopher Dykes.

Dykes owned a machinery business in St. Petersburg.  Detectives say they found Dykes' body inside the business after employees were locked out on August 28. 

Two people, 24-year-old Jaritza Diaz and 34-year-old Christopher Robertson, were later arrested and charged with murder.  Authorities say Dykes knew both of the suspects, and Diaz worked for him for a short period of time.

According to an obituary from Richard Funeral Service, Dykes was born in Cedar Falls and graduated from Central High School in Waterloo in 1981.  A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, September 15, at Richardson Funeral Service.  Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

