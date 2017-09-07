Woman arrested after she is caught on camera stealing packages

Surveillance video helped police arrest a woman after she is seen stealing packages off of someone's doorstep.

26-year-old Amanda Bentley is facing three counts of Theft because police believe she also stole from two other homes.

Police say the arrest was made around 11 last night at Bentley's home and all of the stolen items were found in her car.

The arrest came just hours after Bentley was seen on security video around 4 p.m. stealing from a home in the 7200 block of Hampshire Drive NE.

Police believe she had stolen from a home on Regal Avenue NE and Teresa Drive SW that same day.

Homeowner Lindsay Houston posted the surveillance video on Facebook and police say someone recognized Bentley and called them with the tip.

The video is high quality making it easy to pick out key details.

Houston says it's a Nest Cam Outdoor surveillance system.

In the video you can see a silver Kia pull into the driveway and a woman get out of the car.

She is seen walking up to the front porch grabbing a bagged package and throwing it towards the car before picking up a large box and heading for her car.

Houston says nearly $200 worth of throw pillows and sweaters were taken.

Neighbor Satya Doppalapudi says he is usually outside gardening with his grandson but he didn't happen to be out when the stuff was stolen.

"So surprising, that she could find time," he says.

Houston is happy her video was able to aid police.

"It wasn't even about the stuff so much but just the fact that she obviously had done this before and the back, the back of her car was full of boxes so it was just awesome to see that so many people were willing to help out," she says.

