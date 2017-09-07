12 Gold Star Moms to be honored onstage at Miss America

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) -- Mothers whose sons were killed while serving in the military will be honored this weekend as part of the Miss America competition.

The Miss America Organization, the Got Your Back Network, Caesars Entertainment and others will host nine Gold Star Mothers as honorary Miss Americas on Sunday in Atlantic City. Three others also will be honored in absentia.

The moms will be put up and pampered at casinos, will meet with Pentagon officials and will be honored onstage at Boardwalk Hall before the nationally televised finale begins.

Among them will be Eileen Daly, of Brick, New Jersey, whose son Sgt. Ronald Kubik was killed in Afghanistan in 2010 and who posthumously was awarded the Silver Star.

She says she's gratified to know their families' sacrifices haven't been forgotten.