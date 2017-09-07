Caretaker accused of theft

An Iowa woman is charged with stealing from the person she was supposed to be caring for.

Anita Shannon, 35, is facing charges for Adult Abuse, and according to court documents, Shannon is accused of forgery and taking money from the person she was supposed to be taking care of in Waterloo.

Bankers say they hear stories like this all the time, and they recommend elderly people being more skeptical when it comes to their money, because scammers seem to always find a new way to commit fraud.

When it comes to unauthorized transactions or missing money, Lincoln Savings Bank Chief Executive Officer Erik Skovgard says hears the story almost every week.

Skovgard says unfortunately elderly people seem to be the biggest targets.

"Unfortunately, people take advantage of the elderly quite a bit," Skovgard said.

Bankers at Lincoln Savings (Bank) say there are two main reasons why elderly people get targeted.

They're either too trusting, or maybe they don't fully understand the technology that can be involved in their bank account.

"It's really disheartening. We feel good as community bankers, that we're able to help the people, and help them find the problem or issue, but the fact there are people in our world out searching for elderly people to take advantage of is really a sad statement where society is," Erik said.

Skovgard reminds everyone, it happens more often than people might think.

"The challenge is, there's just so much of this, that law enforcement has a hard time following through," Skovgard said.

"If you see anything suspicious, right away, get into your banker, because there are things we can do the sooner we find out. Be skeptical. Don't share any information that's not public information, and then ask for help," Skovgard said.

According to court documents, Anita Shannon was charged with a Felony for taking advantage of the woman she was caring for.

Court documents also indicate, she has a history of theft.

She was released from jail under probation supervision, and she's set to appear in court Sep. 25.