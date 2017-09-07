Iowa patrol says 2 killed in crash during police chase - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa patrol says 2 killed in crash during police chase

   MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) -- Authorities say a police chase has led to a crash near downtown Mason City that killed two people.
   Officials report the crash happened just before 1 p.m. Thursday.
   The Iowa State Patrol says the incident began as a traffic stop that led to the short chase. Patrol Sgt. Dana Knutson says the vehicle lost control, hit a tree and rolled, killing both occupants.
   The names of those killed and other details have not yet been released.
  
 

