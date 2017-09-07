Iowa patrol says 2 killed in crash during police chase



MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) -- Authorities say a police chase has led to a crash near downtown Mason City that killed two people.

Officials report the crash happened just before 1 p.m. Thursday.

The Iowa State Patrol says the incident began as a traffic stop that led to the short chase. Patrol Sgt. Dana Knutson says the vehicle lost control, hit a tree and rolled, killing both occupants.

The names of those killed and other details have not yet been released.



