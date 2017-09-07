"Extras' needed for Chris Norton documentary filming Sunday

Chris Norton's remarkable story has touched millions.

With your help, it will soon have an even greater impact.

The non-profit documentary film company, Fotolanthropy, is producing a full length feature documentary on the Chris Norton story.

The documentary is called 7 Yards, and the filming will re-enact Chris' spinal cord injury this Sunday afternoon, September 10, in Decorah.

Fotopanthropy is looking for 'extras' to be in the stands this Sunday afternoon from 2:30-5:00 p.m.at Carlson Stadium on the Luther College campus in Decorah. http://https://www.facebook.com/Fotolanthropy/

Chris Norton http://www.nortonmotivation.com/ will be there to personally deliver his motivational address to participants.

7 Yards is a feature-length documentary that explores the resilience and perspective of Chris Norton.

In October 2010, a debilitating spinal cord injury left him with a 3 percent chance to regain feeling below his neck.

Chris’ football career was over, and the injury threatened to take much more than his ability to move. It could have defined him. But Chris isn’t shaped by circumstance.

Featuring powerful interviews, emotional reenactments, and documentation of his journey to his next goal, walking down the aisle with his bride, 7 Yards is a true story of hope in the face of adversity.

In 2015, Chris’s story went viral when he successfully walked across the graduation stage to receive his college diploma with the help of his fiance, Emily with over 300 million views.

Chris has developed an organic support system that are actively engaged in cheering him on towards his new goal of walking down the aisle with his bride in April, 2018.