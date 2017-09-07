Murder trial might be moved out of Dubuque County - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Murder trial might be moved out of Dubuque County

Posted: Updated:
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

Media coverage surrounding the death of Nancy Krapfl, 66, and her accused murderer, Helmon Betwell might cause the trial to be moved out of Dubuque County. 

His defense attorney's Theresa Sampson-Brown and Thomas Goodman requesting this because of pre-trial attention. 

Betwell, 21, is charged with first degree murder and sexual assault, also two counts of third-degree burglary.

Two years ago, he allegedly beat and sexually assaulted Krapfl. She later died from her injuries.

Police say the attack happened on an early morning, as she was out for her daily walk. 

According to court documents, it seemed random and Betwell told investigators, he had "nothing better to do." This statement along with others, are reportedly known by potential jurors.

Betwell's attorney says questionnaires were sent to potential jurors about the upcoming trial. Many of them showed they would not be able to be impartial jurors.

Judge Monica Ackley did not make a decision today about moving the trial somewhere else. Another possible option would be to bring in jurors outside of Dubuque County. 

The trial is still scheduled to start in February of next year. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.