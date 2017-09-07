University of Northern Iowa enrollment numbers remain stable - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

University of Northern Iowa enrollment numbers remain stable

The University of Northern Iowa is releasing their official enrollment numbers. UNI's total fall enrollment is 11,907.

"UNI's previous four-year graduation rate record was last year's 40 percent for the 2012 cohort," said Matt Kroeger, associate vice president for enrollment management. "This year's increase is outstanding. It's the biggest one-year increase that we've had, and it goes back to our excellent faculty, student services, academic advising and our students seeing the benefits of a more timely degree." 

