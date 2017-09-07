2nd drug charge filed against ex-Dubuque teacher dropped - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

   DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) -- A second drug charge against a former Dubuque teacher has been dropped.
   The Telegraph Herald reports that a drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed last week for 46-year-old Douglas Spahn.
   In dismissing a marijuana possession charge last month, a prosecutor said Spahn had successfully completed a deferral period without additional criminal offenses. The judge's dismissal of the paraphernalia charge said it was based on a plea agreement.
   Spahn was a wellness teacher and coach at Hempstead High School. He resigned Aug. 14.
   Spahn had pleaded not guilty to both charges. Court documents say Spahn told a Dubuque police officer that he used marijuana to treat his back pain.
 

