2nd drug charge filed against ex-Dubuque teacher dropped



DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) -- A second drug charge against a former Dubuque teacher has been dropped.

The Telegraph Herald reports that a drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed last week for 46-year-old Douglas Spahn.

In dismissing a marijuana possession charge last month, a prosecutor said Spahn had successfully completed a deferral period without additional criminal offenses. The judge's dismissal of the paraphernalia charge said it was based on a plea agreement.

Spahn was a wellness teacher and coach at Hempstead High School. He resigned Aug. 14.

Spahn had pleaded not guilty to both charges. Court documents say Spahn told a Dubuque police officer that he used marijuana to treat his back pain.

