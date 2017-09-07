Big moment for Iowa boy battling rare disease - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Big moment for Iowa boy battling rare disease

West Burlington, Iowa (KWWL) -

An Iowa boy makes it to his first day of preschool, something his parents never thought would happen.

Boone Begner, from West Burlington, battles a rare disease affecting his heart and other organs.

Only four babies out of 1,000,000 are born with the disease.

Of those, only one will make it past their first birthday.

Boone kept fighting and is now in preschool, but he has to be careful.

"A common cold that every child gets can kill Boone so we have to be very careful with infection control at our house and everywhere we go," said Lisa Begner, Boone's mother.

