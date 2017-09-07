USA Today's 10 Best names Maquoketa Caves top attraction in stat - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

USA Today's 10 Best names Maquoketa Caves top attraction in state

Posted: Updated:
Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
MAQUOKETA (KWWL) -

When it comes to things to do in the state, Eastern Iowa offers plenty of unique and popular attractions.

But it's a unique park that allows you to step thousands of years into the past that earns the distinction of top attraction in the state, according to a 10 Best list from USA Today.

Maquoketa Caves State Park won that distinction, with more caves than any where else in the state.

The caves, which are situated on six miles of trails, range in size from the 1,100 foot Dancehall cave, to ones that are barely big enough for you to crawl through.

Much of the park has also undergone renovations recently, making it even more accessible.

And for those who physically can't explore, the park's interpretive center offers a virtual tour.

Eastern Iowa was well represented on that 10 Best list.

Here's the full list:

  1. Maquoketa Caves State Park - Maquoketa
  2. Surf Ballroom & Museum - Clear Lake
  3. Iowa 80 Trucking Museum - Walcott
  4. National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium - Dubuque
  5. Grotto of the Redemption - West Bend
  6. Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad & Museum - Boone
  7. Pikes Peak State Park - McGregor
  8. National Czech and Slovak Museum - Cedar Rapids
  9. Field of Dreams Movie Site - Dyersville
  10. Amana Colonies

For more information on that list, visit http://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-iowa-attraction/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.