USA Today's 10 Best names Maquoketa Caves top attraction in state

When it comes to things to do in the state, Eastern Iowa offers plenty of unique and popular attractions.

But it's a unique park that allows you to step thousands of years into the past that earns the distinction of top attraction in the state, according to a 10 Best list from USA Today.

Maquoketa Caves State Park won that distinction, with more caves than any where else in the state.

The caves, which are situated on six miles of trails, range in size from the 1,100 foot Dancehall cave, to ones that are barely big enough for you to crawl through.

Much of the park has also undergone renovations recently, making it even more accessible.

And for those who physically can't explore, the park's interpretive center offers a virtual tour.

Eastern Iowa was well represented on that 10 Best list.

Here's the full list:

Maquoketa Caves State Park - Maquoketa Surf Ballroom & Museum - Clear Lake Iowa 80 Trucking Museum - Walcott National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium - Dubuque Grotto of the Redemption - West Bend Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad & Museum - Boone Pikes Peak State Park - McGregor National Czech and Slovak Museum - Cedar Rapids Field of Dreams Movie Site - Dyersville Amana Colonies

For more information on that list, visit http://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-iowa-attraction/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.