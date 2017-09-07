UPDATE: Woman hit by train in Waterloo is identified - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UPDATE: Woman hit by train in Waterloo is identified

Posted: Updated:
Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Waterloo Police confirm a 67-year-old Oneida Cosby was hit by a train overnight in Waterloo. 

They say this happened around 11:30 last night near the intersection of Logan Avenue and Center Street.

Police say the woman was injured in the accident. She is still in the hospital. 

They believe this was an accident. 

Stay with KWWL on-air and online for more information throughout the day. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.