Mount Mercy men win Clarke golf invitational

Mount Mercy scored a 7 shot victory over Clarke University and Loras College at the Clarke Invitational men's golf invitational Wednesday,

The tournament held at the Eagle Ridge Resort, South Course, near Galena.

Here are the Final Team Standings

1.    Mount Mercy 312

T2   Clarke 319

T2   Loras 319

4.    Viterbo 320

5.   Dubuque B  322

T6   Dubuque 324

T6   Mount Mercy B 324

8.    Southwest Tech 330

9.    Iowa Wesleyan 332

10.  North Iowa Area CC  338

11.  Loras B 349

12. Clarke B 366

Top 5 Individuals

1.       Philip Nelson (Mount Mercy) 75

2.       Peter Leinenweber (Loras) 75

3.       Austin Roth (Viterbo) 75

4.       Collin Morris (Clarke) 75

5.       Will Arndt (Loras) 76

 

 

