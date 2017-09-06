Rodney's Kitchen steps in to help House of Hope's renovation project

Rodney's Kitchen, located downtown Waterloo, is hosting a fundraiser Sunday, September 10, from 3 until 6 p.m. for House of Hope.

For $20 per adult and $5 for children 12 and under, Rodney's Kitchen will be offering all-you-can-eat chicken and waffles. The proceeds go to House of Hope's current renovation project of a 15,000 sq. ft. donated building.

House of Hope is a two-year transitional program for homeless single mothers and their children.

"House of Hope provides housing, life skills and case management for struggling single moms. The moms agree to a two-year program and, at the end of that program, are able to achieve self-sufficiency," said House of Hope Board of Directors member, Jamie Woods.

House of Hope's new building is located on W. Fourth St. in Waterloo. The building was donated by the family of the late Dr. Ross Christensen, who ran a dental practice there. Volunteers are now working to make the building into 15 apartments to serve House of Hope women and their children. Classroom space will also be included in the renovated space.

It's fundraisers like this that will help make the space a place for women and their children to live comfortably, while achieving great things.

"House of Hope gives single mothers an opportunity to learn what they are capable of achieving on their own, with a little support," said Woods.

Tickets can be purchased at Rodney's Kitchen or through House of Hope. They're also available at the door (cash only at that time). Rodney's Kitchen is located at 624 Sycamore Street in Waterloo.