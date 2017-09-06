Food bank for local veterans in Dubuque County

The food bank at the Dubuque County Veterans Affairs office has been open for several months, but needs more items.

"Come on over here to our first cabinet -- as you see we did receive some donations for canned goods, but they're kind of empty right now," said Randy Rennison, Veterans Affairs Executive Director.

Managers say it's the first food bank in Dubuque specifically for veterans. Many of the items on the shelves, coming from private donations, like DuTrac Community Credit Union dropping off items and a $500 donation.

Area vets say the food bank is essential.

"I think it's a good thing, I've never used it myself but I can see younger veterans being more willing to accept that help," said Raymond Harrington, who served in the Army.

Those in charge hope the food bank will get those who have served to come in, and find out about benefits they might qualify for.

"Veterans a lot of times are a little leery of going to the traditional system like food stamps, department of social services, and I think they're more accepting of a program that's sponsored by veterans," added Patrick Flynn, Vietnam veteran.

They say the food bank is about veterans helping veterans.

"Veterans try to be very self-sufficient, so its very hard for them to go to the civilian population and say I need help. They're more likely to take help from brothers and sisters in arms, cause that's part of our code," added Harrington.

With funding from Dubuque County, Veterans Affairs also plans to add a computer lab, so vets can work on their resumes and apply for jobs.

The food bank is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m - 4:30 p.m.

For more information, visit: http://dubuquecounty.org/veterans-affairs/