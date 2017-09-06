Charles Manson killer, from Waterloo, granted parole - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Charles Manson killer, from Waterloo, granted parole

A Charles Manson follower has been granted parole. Leslie Van Houten has been granted parole by a California board.

In police interviews she says he was originally from Waterloo. She's behind bars for murder and conspiracy tied to the crimes orchestrated by Charles Manson in 1969. She has had more than 20 parole hearings. 

It's unclear when she will be out of prison. 

