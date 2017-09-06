Drive 4 UR School fundraiser in Hudson September 11

Hudson Athletics will benefit for a 9th year when Bill Colwell Ford holds its annual Drive 4 UR School test-drive fundraiser on September 11 at the dealership in Hudson.

Drive 4 UR School is a nationwide program Ford Motor Company started in 2007 to help schools across the country support their athletic and extra curricular programs.

To help their school, participants simply test drive a Ford vehicle at Colwell's. For every valid test-drive, Ford donates $20.00 to the school, up to $6,000.00.

Bill Colwell has raised more than $ 50,000 for Hudson athletics over the past 8 years.

This year's 9th annual Drive 4 UR School will be held on Monday, September 11, from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. at Bill Colwell Ford in Hudson.