Deputies respond to accident near Luxemburg - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Deputies respond to accident near Luxemburg

Posted: Updated:
Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
Connect
DUBUQUE COUNTY (KWWL) -

The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office says it is responding to an accident on U.S. 52 near Luxemburg.  According to our coverage partners at the Telegraph Herald, it's believed to be a serious crash and multiple agencies are responding.

The sheriff's office would not release any details at this time.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.