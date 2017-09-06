Hit-and-run involving motorcyclists and school bus in Cedar Rapi - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Hit-and-run involving motorcyclists and school bus in Cedar Rapids

Posted: Updated:
Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
Connect
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

Police say two motorcyclists were involved in a hit-and-run crash with a school bus.  It happened near First Avenue East and Cottage Grove Avenue SE in Cedar Rapids.

Officers say the riders ran a stop light, hit the school bus arm and took off.  It's not known if any students were on board, but nobody was hurt.

Police are still looking for the motorcyclists.

