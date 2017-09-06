News Director - KWWL - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

News Director - KWWL

KWWL, Quincy Media’s successful NBC affiliate in Waterloo, Iowa, is seeking a veteran, dynamic leader for its news operation. 

KWWL serves Iowa’s second largest DMA.  We need someone who can train, coach and inspire our journalists to create and deliver great stories in a multi-platform environment.  Our next news director must know the importance of delivering on the brand promise and forging a strong connection with our viewers and users to grow ratings.

Responsibilities:

  • Foster a performance culture with an emphasis on winning, excellence and innovation.
  • Communicate the vision and strategy to newsroom and provide the daily direction on major stories, weather events and breaking news. 
  • Ensure ethical, balanced presentation through compliance with Quincy Media policy, FCC policy, federal and state laws, industry standards and our brand promise.
  • Strong recruiter and team builder
  • Prepare and execute annual newsroom financial plan.

Qualifications:

  • Broad understanding of newsroom operations and equipment.
  • Advanced oral and written communication skills.
  • Proven leadership which empowers others.  Ability to resolve conflict quickly and directly.
  • 3-5 years’ experience in newsroom management.
  • Strategic thinking – can identify market opportunities and capitalize on them.
  • Demonstrated team builder

KWWL has recently undergone a major infrastructure upgrade and features:

  • New FX set in brand new studio
  • 13’ x 4’ main anchor video array and 20’x4’ weather desk video array
  • New SAT vehicle
  • New ENG vehicle
  • Ross overdrive automation with robotic cameras
  • Market leader in drone technology with three FCC certified pilots
  • Avid INews
  • Avid Non-Linear news editing with portable laptops for all staff
  • All wireless mics/IFBs

KWWL is proud to be a Quincy Media station.  Learn why our family owned broadcast group has a reputation as one of the best companies to work for in our industry by visiting:  www.careersatquincy.com.  Send your resume to: 

Jim McKernan
Vice President & General Manager
KWWL Television, Inc.
511 East Fifth Street
Waterloo, IA 50703

jmckernan@kwwl.com

KWWL Television, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer

