News Director - KWWL

KWWL, Quincy Media’s successful NBC affiliate in Waterloo, Iowa, is seeking a veteran, dynamic leader for its news operation.
KWWL serves Iowa’s second largest DMA. We need someone who can train, coach and inspire our journalists to create and deliver great stories in a multi-platform environment. Our next news director must know the importance of delivering on the brand promise and forging a strong connection with our viewers and users to grow ratings.
Responsibilities:
Qualifications:
KWWL has recently undergone a major infrastructure upgrade and features:
KWWL is proud to be a Quincy Media station. Learn why our family owned broadcast group has a reputation as one of the best companies to work for in our industry by visiting: www.careersatquincy.com. Send your resume to:
Jim McKernan
Vice President & General Manager
KWWL Television, Inc.
511 East Fifth Street
Waterloo, IA 50703
KWWL Television, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer
KWWL Television Inc.
