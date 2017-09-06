News Director - KWWL

KWWL, Quincy Media’s successful NBC affiliate in Waterloo, Iowa, is seeking a veteran, dynamic leader for its news operation.

KWWL serves Iowa’s second largest DMA. We need someone who can train, coach and inspire our journalists to create and deliver great stories in a multi-platform environment. Our next news director must know the importance of delivering on the brand promise and forging a strong connection with our viewers and users to grow ratings.

Responsibilities:

Foster a performance culture with an emphasis on winning, excellence and innovation.

Communicate the vision and strategy to newsroom and provide the daily direction on major stories, weather events and breaking news.

Ensure ethical, balanced presentation through compliance with Quincy Media policy, FCC policy, federal and state laws, industry standards and our brand promise.

Strong recruiter and team builder

Prepare and execute annual newsroom financial plan.

Qualifications:

Broad understanding of newsroom operations and equipment.

Advanced oral and written communication skills.

Proven leadership which empowers others. Ability to resolve conflict quickly and directly.

3-5 years’ experience in newsroom management.

Strategic thinking – can identify market opportunities and capitalize on them.

Demonstrated team builder

KWWL has recently undergone a major infrastructure upgrade and features:

New FX set in brand new studio

13’ x 4’ main anchor video array and 20’x4’ weather desk video array

New SAT vehicle

New ENG vehicle

Ross overdrive automation with robotic cameras

Market leader in drone technology with three FCC certified pilots

Avid INews

Avid Non-Linear news editing with portable laptops for all staff

All wireless mics/IFBs

KWWL is proud to be a Quincy Media station. Learn why our family owned broadcast group has a reputation as one of the best companies to work for in our industry by visiting: www.careersatquincy.com. Send your resume to:

Jim McKernan

Vice President & General Manager

KWWL Television, Inc.

511 East Fifth Street

Waterloo, IA 50703

jmckernan@kwwl.com

KWWL Television, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer