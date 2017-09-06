Woman accused of killing truck driver at Iowa rest stop

43-year-old Mariana Lesnic is being held at the Iowa County Jail after authorities say she shot and killed a man inside of his semi.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. at a west bound rest area along I-80 near Victor.

We are waiting to report the name of the man who died until his family members are notified.

Other truck drivers who go to the rest area often were shocked to hear the news.

"I get surprised like how that is happen who did it, that thing, like this is really bad," says Madn Parmar.

According to the criminal complaint authorities believe Lesnic shot the man willfully, deliberately and with premeditation.

She is being held on a $1 Million cash only bond.

This isn't the first death to have happened at the rest area.

In 2010, maintenance worker Jeffery McAdam was shot inside of the men's restroom, his killer was sentenced to up to 50 years in prison.

As for Lesnic a trial date has yet to be set but we are told she made her initial appearance in court this afternoon.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Iowa County Sheriff's Office are handling the investigation.