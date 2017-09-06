Local football team forfeits game due to injures - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Local football team forfeits game due to injures

ARLINGTON (KWWL) -

One local high school football team is battling injuries, early in the season.

Starmont High School in Arlington has canceled this Friday's game.

According to a Facebook post by Starmont Athletics, several players are recovering from injuries. The post goes on to say, the team does not have the numbers to compete in Friday's game, which was scheduled against Lisbon High School.

The team plans to be back on the field ready to take on Postville on September 15th.

