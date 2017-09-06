Local football team forfeits game due to injures

Catch all the high school football highlights during the regular season and playoffs, get live score updates and vote for the Play of the Week and the Game of the Week!More >>
Catch all the high school football highlights during the regular season and playoffs, get live score updates and vote for the Play of the Week and the Game of the Week!More >>
Get the latest eastern Iowa sports scores.More >>
An Iowa boy makes it to his first day of preschool, something his parents never thought would happen.More >>
An Iowa boy makes it to his first day of preschool, something his parents never thought would happen.More >>
The biggest fires came a little later than usual in some states, after Labor Day.More >>
The biggest fires came a little later than usual in some states, after Labor Day.More >>
Waterloo police confirm a 67-year-old woman was hit by a train overnight in Waterloo.More >>
Waterloo police confirm a 67-year-old woman was hit by a train overnight in Waterloo.More >>
When it comes to things to do in the state, Eastern Iowa offers plenty of unique and popular attractions.More >>
When it comes to things to do in the state, Eastern Iowa offers plenty of unique and popular attractions.More >>
He told the deputy he doesn't want him to lose his job.More >>
He told the deputy he doesn't want him to lose his job.More >>