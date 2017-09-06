Annual breakfast at Dubuque Regional Airport - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Annual breakfast at Dubuque Regional Airport

Written by Shirley Descorbeth
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

The Dubuque Regional Airport is hosting their annual open house this weekend.

Multiple aircrafts will be on display. 

Airplane rides and helicopter rides will be available on a first come-first serve basis, weather permitting. The Iowa Flight Training will give airplane rides costing $25 per person.  Fly High Wisconsin will give helicopter rides at $50 per person. 

The Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 327 will host their annual pancake fly-in/drive-in breakfast. The cost is $7 for adults, $3 for children ages 5 – 12, and children under 5 are free.

The money raised by the breakfast support aviation activities, including the Young Eagles program.

The event takes place Sunday, Sept. 10 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. 

