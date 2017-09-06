Annual breakfast at Dubuque Regional Airport

The Dubuque Regional Airport is hosting their annual open house this weekend.

Multiple aircrafts will be on display.

Airplane rides and helicopter rides will be available on a first come-first serve basis, weather permitting. The Iowa Flight Training will give airplane rides costing $25 per person. Fly High Wisconsin will give helicopter rides at $50 per person.

The Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 327 will host their annual pancake fly-in/drive-in breakfast. The cost is $7 for adults, $3 for children ages 5 – 12, and children under 5 are free.

The money raised by the breakfast support aviation activities, including the Young Eagles program.

The event takes place Sunday, Sept. 10 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.