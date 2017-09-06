UPDATE: Million dollar bond set in rest stop murder

UPDATE: A woman is being held on a million dollar bond following a deadly shooting at an Iowa County rest stop.

The Iowa County Sheriff says Mariana Lesnic, 43, is now in custody at the Iowa County Jail; she's being held on 1st Degree Murder Charges.

She was arrested after a truck driver was found in his semi at the rest stop on I-80 near Victor; deputies say he died from gunshot wounds.

At this time, the man's name hasn't been released.

DCI is helping out with the investigation.

-------------------

PREVIOUS: Authorities say a woman is in custody after allegedly shooting and killing a male truck driver at a rest stop along Interstate 80 in Iowa.

The shooting happened early Wednesday at the rest stop in Iowa County, about 40 miles west of Iowa City.

The Iowa County Sheriff's Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating the shooting.

The identity of the suspect and the deceased driver weren't immediately available, and more information was expected to be released later Wednesday.

An official at the Iowa County jail in Marengo confirmed the suspect was being held there.