Man mauled by Grizzly bear

Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
A man is recovering after he was mauled by a Grizzly bear near Ennis, Montana.

Tom Sommer says he was bow hunting in southwestern Montana when his hunting partner startled a bear, while it was feeding on an elk carcass on Monday.

Even though his hunting partner used bear spray, the bear still attacked.

Sommer has nearly 90 stitches from the attack.

