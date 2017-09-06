I-80 rest stop closed, law enforcement investigation underway - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

I-80 rest stop closed, law enforcement investigation underway

Posted: Updated:
IOWA COUNTY (KWWL) -

An I-80 rest stop has been shut down as law enforcement investigates something, but no details are being released by the sheriff's office.

The DOT says the rest area is closed one mile east of Victor.

A DOT representative tells KWWL there's a law enforcement investigation going on, but no other details are being released.

KWWL called the Iowa County Sheriff's Office for more information. We were told, "No information right now, a press release will be sent," before they hung up the phone without taking another question.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.