I-80 rest stop closed, law enforcement investigation underway

An I-80 rest stop has been shut down as law enforcement investigates something, but no details are being released by the sheriff's office.

The DOT says the rest area is closed one mile east of Victor.

A DOT representative tells KWWL there's a law enforcement investigation going on, but no other details are being released.

KWWL called the Iowa County Sheriff's Office for more information. We were told, "No information right now, a press release will be sent," before they hung up the phone without taking another question.