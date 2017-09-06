VIDEO: Cedar Rapids family's pit bull taken from front yard - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

VIDEO: Cedar Rapids family's pit bull taken from front yard

Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

Video shows someone taking a family's dog in Cedar Rapids. 

Cedar Rapids mom April Anne says someone took her pit bull while it was out in their front yard.

Surveillance video captures the moment this happened.

April says their dog, King, is very close with her three-year-old son.

This happened about two weeks ago. 

The pit bull showed up at the pound.

April was able to get her dog back and bring him home safely.

But she still doesn't know who did this. 

She says even though she has her dog back, she doesn't want whoever did this to get away with it.

If you have any information about who this might be, call Cedar Rapids police.

