Facebook helps Waterloo cat return home after 100 days missing

Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Waterloo woman Jane Miller got an unexpected call this weekend.

A cat she'd been missing for months, pretty much all of Summer, was found. 

In the beginning of June, Butterscotch snuck out the back door of Miller's home. 

He usually returns when he does this, but this time he didn't.

Miller searched all over for him and even posted a picture to the Lost and Found Pets in Cedar Valley Page on Facebook. 

Months later, still no kitty. 

Just this week, Terese Evans recognized Butterscotch in the Cedar Bend Humane Society's Animal Control. 

She says she remembered seeing the cat on Facebook months ago. 

Butterscotch is now home and happy. He lost 10 pounds during his journey, but Miller says she's taking good care of him. 

She says she wants this story to remind others to never give up when searching for their lost pets. 

Social media also helped owners find their pets that were lost during hurricane Harvey.

