Red Cross holding information session in Dubuque tonight - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Red Cross holding information session in Dubuque tonight

Posted: Updated:
Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

With cleanup efforts well underway after Hurricane Harvey, and uncertainty lingering ahead of Hurricane Irma, many are asking how they can get involved.

The Northeast Iowa Chapter of the Red Cross is holding an informational meeting tonight in Dubuque to answer that question.

The meeting is from 4-6 p.m. at their office at 2400 Asbury Road.

At the meeting, you'll learn more about how the Red Cross responds to disasters, including their efforts in Texas after Harvey.  

You'll also learn how you can become a registered Red Cross volunteer and be ready to help the next time a disaster hits.

The Central Iowa chapter is hosting a meeting Thursday night in Des Moines from 6-8 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.