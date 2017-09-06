Red Cross holding information session in Dubuque tonight

With cleanup efforts well underway after Hurricane Harvey, and uncertainty lingering ahead of Hurricane Irma, many are asking how they can get involved.

The Northeast Iowa Chapter of the Red Cross is holding an informational meeting tonight in Dubuque to answer that question.

The meeting is from 4-6 p.m. at their office at 2400 Asbury Road.

At the meeting, you'll learn more about how the Red Cross responds to disasters, including their efforts in Texas after Harvey.

You'll also learn how you can become a registered Red Cross volunteer and be ready to help the next time a disaster hits.

The Central Iowa chapter is hosting a meeting Thursday night in Des Moines from 6-8 p.m.