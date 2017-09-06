Runaway semi hits power pole, knocks out power in Dubuque County

An unattended semi started rolling away after its owner left it unattended, and it hit a power pole, knocking out power for two hours to the Key West area in Dubuque County.

The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office says 45-year-old Moussa Kone parked his truck along Highways 151/61 at the U.S. 52 intersection, and walked across the street.

While he was gone, the Sheriff's Office says the semi began to roll away, eventually going into a ditch and hitting that power pole.

Power was knocked out for two hours, and traffic was also reduced to one lane for that same two hours.

Total damage to the power pole and semi is about $35,000.

Kone was cited for defective braking equipment.