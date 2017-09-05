UNI Volleyball sweeps Northern Illinois - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UNI Volleyball sweeps Northern Illinois

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
The University of Northern Iowa volleyball squad sent its McLeod Center faithful home with a 3-0 sweep of the Northern Illinois Huskies on Tuesday night.

UNI won by set scores of 25-14, 25-16, 25-21 to improve to 5-2 overall. NIU falls to 0-8 on the season.

Junior Bri Weber paced the Panther attack wtih 15 kills and eight digs. Senior Heather Hook ran the offense and nearly recorded a triple-double with 32 assists, nine digs and seven kills. Junior Kendyl Sorge posted a match-high 18 digs.

UNI came out strong in the opening set by hitting .308 and limiting NIU to .000 hitting percentage. UNI had 17 kills in the first set, while NIU was held to six.

The Panthers held the Huskies to .089 hitting percentage in the second set as UNI notched a 25-16 victory.

UNI closed out the sweep with 14 kills in the third set.

UNI will travel to Kansas City, Missouri, to take part in the UMKC Tournament this weekend. UNI will match up against Rutgers, South Dakota and UMKC.
